checkAd

GRAY CHANGES TIME OF SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 18:37  |  26   |   |   

        ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it has changed the time of its earnings results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Earnings Conference Call Information

        Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The call time has been changed to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 1176873. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 1176873 until September 5, 2021.

About Gray Television

        Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon the closing of its acquisitions of Quincy Media, Inc. and the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

  

CONTACT: Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GRAY CHANGES TIME OF SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL         ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it has changed the time of its earnings results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
AutoWeb to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board