Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 18:45  |   |   |   

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

23 July 2021

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)    Name Alexander Hambro
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B17B3479
(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.488 per share 1,566
(d)



 Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 23 July 2021
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)    Name William Murray Black Steele and spouse
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and spouse
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification code GB00B17B3479
(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.488 per share 3,964
(d)



 Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 23 July 2021
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 2800





