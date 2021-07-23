checkAd

Winshear Grants 800,000 Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 800,000 incentive stock options to certain officers of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.15 per share and expire July 21, 2026. The options will 100% vest after a 12 month vesting period.

The Company’s Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the company has 3,050,000 options issued, representing 5.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Winshear Gold Corp

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru. Gaban is a possible hard-rock source for the modern-day alluvial gold rush underway in the Madre de Dios basin downstream; Winshear is investigating the project for potential to host significant volumes of potentially minable gold resource.

The Company is also conducting fully funded arbitration proceedings against the Tanzanian Government to recover its investment and damages for the expropriated SMP gold project in Tanzania.

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 7874 or by e-mail at irene@winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard Williams, P.Geo, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





