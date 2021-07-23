DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger Deutsche Wohnen SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful 23.07.2021 / 19:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Minimum acceptance level not reached according to current estimate

Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful

Minimum acceptance level of at least 50 percent will likely not be reached according to current estimate

Deutsche Wohnen has taken notice of the shareholders' decision and will analyse the situation accordingly

Berlin, July 23, 2021. Today, Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") has been informed that the takeover offer by Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") published on June 23, 2021 will likely not be successful. The minimum acceptance level of at least 50 percent of the Deutsche Wohnen shares issued at the time of the expiry of the acceptance period will not be reached according to the current estimate. Deutsche Wohnen has taken notice of the shareholders' decision and will analyse the situation and the next steps accordingly.

"We have supported Vonovia's offer and welcomed a business combination in partnership. The challenges on the real estate market could be shouldered even better together. Nevertheless, we at Deutsche Wohnen are in an excellent strategic position to continue our successful course", says Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen.

The outcome of the takeover offer will have no effect on the outlook for 2021. The Executive Board anticipates unchanged solid progress for the financial year 2021 and expects a stable FFO I at the same level as the previous year and further NAV growth.

Regardless of the outcome of the takeover offer, Deutsche Wohnen remains committed to the "Future and Social Housing Pact" agreed jointly with Vonovia and the State of Berlin. Among other things, it includes a limitation of rent increases until 2026 and an enforcement of new construction in Berlin. Negotiations with the Berlin Senate on the sale of a significant number of apartments from the portfolio will be continued.