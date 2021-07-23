checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 19:10  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful

23.07.2021 / 19:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News
 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
 

Minimum acceptance level not reached according to current estimate

Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful

  • Minimum acceptance level of at least 50 percent will likely not be reached according to current estimate
  • Deutsche Wohnen has taken notice of the shareholders' decision and will analyse the situation accordingly

Berlin, July 23, 2021. Today, Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") has been informed that the takeover offer by Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") published on June 23, 2021 will likely not be successful. The minimum acceptance level of at least 50 percent of the Deutsche Wohnen shares issued at the time of the expiry of the acceptance period will not be reached according to the current estimate. Deutsche Wohnen has taken notice of the shareholders' decision and will analyse the situation and the next steps accordingly.

"We have supported Vonovia's offer and welcomed a business combination in partnership. The challenges on the real estate market could be shouldered even better together. Nevertheless, we at Deutsche Wohnen are in an excellent strategic position to continue our successful course", says Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen.

The outcome of the takeover offer will have no effect on the outlook for 2021. The Executive Board anticipates unchanged solid progress for the financial year 2021 and expects a stable FFO I at the same level as the previous year and further NAV growth.

Regardless of the outcome of the takeover offer, Deutsche Wohnen remains committed to the "Future and Social Housing Pact" agreed jointly with Vonovia and the State of Berlin. Among other things, it includes a limitation of rent increases until 2026 and an enforcement of new construction in Berlin. Negotiations with the Berlin Senate on the sale of a significant number of apartments from the portfolio will be continued.

Seite 1 von 3
Deutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger Deutsche Wohnen SE: Voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia likely not successful 23.07.2021 / 19:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Kooperationspartner die erfolgreiche kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen - minimum shareholder approval of 50% not expected ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin setzt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung fort und passt Prognose an
Geophysikalische Merkmale identifiziert - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Hires Dave Mandapat to Lead Comcast Business Marketing in Washington State
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:10 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot von Vonovia voraussichtlich nicht erfolgreich (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19:10 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot von Vonovia voraussichtlich nicht erfolgreich
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18:52 UhrROUNDUP 2: Mega-Deal zwischen Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen vorerst gescheitert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:16 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Nächster Dax-Erholungsschub dank starker Daten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:18 UhrZusammenschluss von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen vor dem Aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:09 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia bewegt - Übernahme vor dem Aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15:00 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs