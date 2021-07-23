checkAd

Majic & CGCX Announces Q&A Session for July 28th, 2021

Houston, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, would like to invite existing and prospective shareholders to attend next week’s Q&A session on the Discord Channel hosted with Apollo Assets.

The Q&A Session will be taking place on
Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 Eastern Standard Time

The Q&A Channel will be open ahead of the live Discord event to allow for shareholders and prospective investors to post their questions.

To join the Discord channel, please use the link here: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

ʺThe upcoming Q&A will be the first where we are joined by members of the CGCX team. This is something that investors have been asking about profusely. We are excited to take part of this upcoming Q&A and to share more updates about the Company’s ongoing development", said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels, Corp.

Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder & Strategic Advisor of CGCX further added that, "This will be the first Q&A we participate in since the acquisition of CGCX by Majic. We have seen the level of anticipation and excitement from shareholders, investors and people who share our vision of Crypto Currency and Blockchain. We are honored to have such a passionate following in the Discord channel and throughout social media. We look forward to participating in this Q&A".

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange - CGCX. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL". 

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview
Our website: https://majiccorp.co/
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp
Our Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Chong
Email: info@majiccorp.co





