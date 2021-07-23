checkAd

STELLANTIS announces successful signing of €12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 19:30  |  14   |   |   

STELLANTIS announces successful signing of €12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Amsterdam, July 23, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announces that it has signed a new syndicated revolving credit facility (“RCF”) of €12.0 billion, with a group of 29 relationship banks. 

This new RCF replaces the existing syndicated RCF’s from the Groupe PSA (€3.0 billion) and FCA Group (€6.25 billion), thereby providing an increase in the group’s overall liquidity and an extension of the duration of the facility.

This new RCF, available for use in general corporate purposes, is structured in two tranches: €6.0 billion, with a 3 year tenor, and €6.0 billion, with a 5 year tenor, each tranche benefiting from two further extension options, each of 1-year.

This successful transaction confirms the strong support to Stellantis from its international relationship banks. 

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis


 

For more information, contact:

Bertrand BLAISE + 33 6 33 72 61 86 - bertrand.blaise@stellantis.com

Valérie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 -

Pierre-Olivier SALMON +33 6 76 86 45 48 – pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com
 

www.stellantis.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STELLANTIS announces successful signing of €12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility STELLANTIS announces successful signing of €12 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility Amsterdam, July 23, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announces that it has signed a new syndicated revolving credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
AutoWeb to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board