Proofpoint Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Thoma Bravo

Gary Steele, Chairman and CEO of Proofpoint, said, “On behalf of the Proofpoint Board of Directors, I would like to thank our stockholders for their support of this transaction. Today’s vote represents an important milestone towards becoming a private company, and we look forward to delivering premium cash value to our stockholders once the transaction closes.”

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) (the “Company”), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of Proofpoint by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission early next week, after certification by Proofpoint’s inspector of elections.

Under the terms of the merger agreement announced on April 26, 2021, Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176.00 in cash for each share of Proofpoint common stock they own. The transaction remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Proofpoint’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Proofpoint, Inc.

investor-relations@proofpoint.com

(408) 585-4351

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $78 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 300 companies representing over $85 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.