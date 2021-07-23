checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of National Security Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 21:30  |  33   |   |   

PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division ceremonially authenticated the keel of Legend-class national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) today.

The keel authentication, initially planned for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very special keel authentication ceremony for a multitude of reasons,” said George Nungesser, Ingalls’ vice president of program management. “While we were able to work steadily and safely though the pandemic, visitation to the shipyard made commemorating major shipbuilding milestones a challenge. We are proud to be able to celebrate our talented shipbuilders and their successes today during this ceremonial keel laying.”

Calhoun recently reached the halfway point of its construction. Ingalls is the builder-of-record for the Legend-class NSC program and has delivered nine national security cutters with two more under construction.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/nsc-10-keel.

NSC 10 is named for Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged as a torpedoman second class in February 1946. Seven months later, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and held various leadership positions over the course of 14 years. He served as master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard from Aug. 27, 1969 until Aug. 1, 1973.

The sponsor of NSC 10 is Christina Calhoun Zubowicz, the granddaughter of Charles L. Calhoun.

“I want to thank the entire United States Coast Guard for this opportunity and recognize their fervent efforts in protecting America's economic, national and border security,” Zubowicz said. “May abundant divine protection, luck and blessings surround the ship: and the men and women - the shipbuilders, in crafting the new innovative national security cutter, Calhoun.”

The Legend-class NSC is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet, which enables it to meet the high demands required for maritime and homeland security, law enforcement, marine safety, environmental protection and national defense missions. NSCs are 418 feet long with a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
(228) 935-1323
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of National Security Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division ceremonially authenticated the keel of Legend-class national security cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) today. The keel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
AutoWeb to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board