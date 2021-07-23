Materion to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Jefferies institutional sales representative or Materion investor relations.

