Good Gaming and MicroBuddies Game Director “Fluxty” Announce Their First Twitch Livestream Event In Advance of Game Launch

Good Gaming to Pioneer the Launch of Its First Collectible NFT Game That Will Produce Cryptocurrency

Kennett Square, PA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿(via Blockchain Wire) Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the “Company” or “Good Gaming”) announces the first-ever Twitch Livestream, “Ask Me Anything” event featuring MicroBuddies Game Director, Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen, to be held July 23, 2021, at 7 P.M. EDT at:

https://www.twitch.tv/goodgaminginc

This “Ask Me Anything” event will highlight the opportunities that Microbuddies and decentralized gaming represent and describe the unique features of the Microbuddies game platform that benefit gamers and investors alike. During the event, Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen will also offer a candid, behind-the-scenes look at many of the game’s elements. Good Gaming invites everyone to attend. 

Douglas “Fluxty” Wathen has been an entrepreneur in the realm of gaming and eSports since the age of twelve when he grew his Club Penguin fan-resource website up to two million active monthly users before the game was sold to The Walt Disney Company. Prior to his current role, he competed in various eSports tournaments including CS:GO, Hearthstone, as well as Minecraft tournaments for Good Gaming, and was subsequently asked to join Good Gaming as a Minecraft game-server operator.

Fluxty stated, "It's become clear that blockchain is capable of reshaping every aspect of our lives. MicroBuddies is representative of an incredibly powerful first proof-of-concept for this vision, one that is guaranteed to exist for as long as Ethereum and will serve as the provenance of this journey.” He also indicated that, “The work we are doing has the potential to create opportunities for gamers around the world, from any background or economic setting in order to live out their dreams of earning money through gaming and living a productive lifestyle in a virtual world.”

Gaming NFTs have gained enormous popularity over the past year. According to Coin Gecko’s Quarterly Report Q2 2021, Axie Infinity, a competing NFT-based online video game that has been on the market for roughly three years, markedly increased its adoption and marketability in Q2 2021. In this time period a booming NFT market underscored various gaming opportunities available to players and investors, thereby fueling Axie Infinity's 118x revenue growth. MicroBuddies shares several of the “play-to-earn” elements that drove Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion Token (SLP) to record trading volumes and valuations. Moreover, similar to the Axie Infinity model, Good Gaming expects to earn revenue by taking a royalty on each NFT sale; players keep the remaining proceeds.

