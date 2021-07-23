Myomo, Inc. Announces Participation in A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the virtual conference who are interested in meeting with members of Myomo’s management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.