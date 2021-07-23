FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Dual-Tenant Aspen Dental / Starbucks for $3.4 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a dual-tenant property leased to Aspen Dental and Starbucks for $3.4 million. The properties are located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and are under long term net leases with each brand’s corporate tenant. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

