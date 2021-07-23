checkAd

PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock July 23, 2021. This dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2021.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

