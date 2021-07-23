checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Closing of $7.58 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 22:10  |  35   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 2,199,132 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.45 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $7.58 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the investors in the offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,099,566 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price equal to $3.80 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to pay accrued and unpaid interest and prepay a portion of the outstanding principal balance of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022 and to pay accrued and unpaid dividends on its Series G-1 Convertible Preferred Stock upon conversion of such preferred stock into a debt instrument. The Company intends to use any remaining net proceeds for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the common shares underlying the warrants) were offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and declared effective on April 11, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

