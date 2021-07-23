checkAd

Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9173 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1669 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ221 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-3617 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2975 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS lender, Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contact: Investors:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. The Ruth Group
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/James Salierno
516-506-4422 646-536-7019/7028
pelenio@arbor.com  dboateng@theruthgroup.com 
  jsalierno@theruthgroup.com 




