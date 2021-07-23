Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') announced today that effective July 15, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 8,000 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 1 and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 8,000 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 2. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $1.41 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee's date of hire and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months.
Effective July 15, 2021, the Company also granted 4,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1 and 4,000 RSUs to New Employee 2. These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the employee's date of hire.
All RSUs and nonstatutory stock options described above were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's acceptance of employment with the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board. Vesting of the nonstatutory stock options and RSUs is subject to the employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.
About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.
Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.
