Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') announced today that effective July 15, 2021, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 8,000 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 1 and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 8,000 shares of the Company's common stock to New Employee 2. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $1.41 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee's date of hire and, thereafter, 2.78% vesting monthly for the remaining twenty-seven months. Effective July 15, 2021, the Company also granted 4,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to New Employee 1 and 4,000 RSUs to New Employee 2. These RSUs vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the employee's date of hire.