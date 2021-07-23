checkAd

Ecofin Releases TSIFX Quarterly Commentary Piece

Ecofin announces the release of the Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) quarterly commentary piece. The piece highlights deal transactions made during the quarter and includes a market update and outlook. A copy of the commentary piece is available here.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

Before investing in the fund, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus (click here) contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to the fund and Ecofin Advisors, LLC is the sub-adviser.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

