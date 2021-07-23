Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 per Common Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2021.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.