Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

23.07.2021, 22:17  |  26   |   |   

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter of 2021 after markets close on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 313-209-6544 and refer to conference code 1865445 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on August 3, 2021. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 1865445, pin 1126. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:
Lexington May
+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647





