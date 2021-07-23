DISCO Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock from DISCO and up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder named in the prospectus. DISCO did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder. The shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LAW”.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc. acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. and Jefferies LLC also acted as book-running managers for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Needham & Company LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Loop Capital Markets LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.