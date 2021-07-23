Insperity Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, August 2

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its second quarter earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 2, 2021. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 833-797-3715, conference i.d. number 1411119. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 1411119, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

