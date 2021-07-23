Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. PT was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. There will be no change to the record date for the Meeting of May 27, 2021.
Based on the absence of quorum, the Company elected to adjourn the Meeting until 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on August 13, 2021 for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on the Proposals contained in the Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).
As described in the Proxy Statement, the Meeting will be held for the following purposes:
- To elect the eight (8) director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders;
- To ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
- To approve, pursuant to Rule 713 of the NYSE American, the exercise of warrants issued to Esousa Holdings, LLC (“Esousa”) and two individuals, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,220 shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), issued in connection with certain term promissory notes in an aggregate amount of up to $5,300,000, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
- To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”);
- To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the “2021 ESPP”);
- To approve the 2020 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
- To approve the 2021 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American; and
- The transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The Meeting therefore had no quorum and was therefore adjourned.
