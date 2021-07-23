checkAd

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 22:30  |  15   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. PT was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. There will be no change to the record date for the Meeting of May 27, 2021.

Based on the absence of quorum, the Company elected to adjourn the Meeting until 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on August 13, 2021 for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on the Proposals contained in the Proxy Statement dated June 7, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).

As described in the Proxy Statement, the Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  • To elect the eight (8) director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders;
  • To ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
  • To approve, pursuant to Rule 713 of the NYSE American, the exercise of warrants issued to Esousa Holdings, LLC (“Esousa”) and two individuals, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,850,220 shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), issued in connection with certain term promissory notes in an aggregate amount of up to $5,300,000, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
  • To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”);
  • To approve the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the “2021 ESPP”);
  • To approve the 2020 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American;
  • To approve the 2021 equity issuances to directors and executive officers of the Company, in order to comply with the listing rules of the NYSE American; and
  • The transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The Meeting therefore had no quorum and was therefore adjourned.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated
SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Cvent, a Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, to Become Publicly Traded After Combining ...
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter ...
U.S. Century Bank Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Class a Common Stock
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste