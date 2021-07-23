checkAd

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Outcome of Interim Analysis of Phase 3 RALLY Study of TNX-102 SL for the Management of Fibromyalgia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 22:40  |  53   |   |   

RALLY Study Will Stop Enrolling New Participants Following Recommendation from an Interim Analysis Indicating Inadequate Separation from Placebo at Week-14 in the First 50% of Participants, Based on the Original Targeted Study Size

Company Plans to Unblind and Report Topline Results in the Fourth Quarter of 2021 Following Completion of Study for Currently Enrolled Participants

RALLY Study Follows Announcement in December 2020 of Positive Results from First Phase 3 Study, RELIEF, of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for the Management of Fibromyalgia

CHATHAM, N.J., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company has decided to stop enrollment in the Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia following an unblinded, pre-planned interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the RALLY study. Based on interim analysis results of the first 50% (n=337) enrolled participants, the IDMC recommended stopping the trial for futility as TNX-102 SL is unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall change from baseline in daily diary pain severity scores between those treated with TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg (2x 2.8 mg tablets) and those receiving placebo. Tonix remains blinded to the detailed interim analysis results and only received the recommendation made by the IDMC. Preliminary blinded safety data from these participants did not reveal any new safety signals, and the decision to discontinue enrolling new participants is not related to safety. The Company intends to continue studying those participants currently enrolled until completion and then proceed with a full analysis of the unblinded data, with the topline results expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, to determine the next steps in this program.

“We are surprised and disappointed that the interim analysis did not support continued enrollment in this Phase 3 RALLY study, especially considering the previous Phase 3 RELIEF study, which had a similar design and achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint. After the currently enrolled participants complete the study, we will proceed with a full analysis of the unblinded data from the study to determine the next steps in this program,” commented Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results underscore the difficulty in managing and treating fibromyalgia. We thank the patients, caregivers and investigators who participated in the RALLY study.”

