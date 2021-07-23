Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On July 22, 2021, Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and Solera National Bank (the 'Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company terminated the employment of Martin P. May as President …

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On July 22, 2021, Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and Solera National Bank (the 'Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company terminated the employment of Martin P. May as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. On July 22, 2021, Messrs. Philip J. Randell and Richard M. Thorne members of the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank indicated that they will not stand for reelection as directors of the Company upon the expiration of their terms at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 16, 2021. Additionally, Mr. May resigned from the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank on July 22, 2021.