Churchill Enters Into Definitive Option Agreement to Acquire Florence Lake Ni-Cu-PGE Property From Altius

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated June 25, 2021, Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the “Company”) (TSXV:CRI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Altius Resources Inc. (“Altius”) to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mining claims comprising the Florence Lake Ni-Cu-PGE property in central Labrador near the coastal community of Hopedale and 175 km south of the Voisey’s Bay mine (the “Florence Lake Property”). The Florence Lake Property is host to several Raglan-type ultramafic volcanic-hosted massive and disseminated sulphide nickel showings, and was last explored by Falconbridge between 1990-1997 during which time approximately 6,250m of drilling in 45 shallow holes were conducted, with drill core present on the property for relogging and sampling.

Option Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company shall have the exclusive option for a period of 24 months to acquire an undivided 100% ownership interest in the Florence Lake Property by:

  1. issuing 1,373,946 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) to Altius (which have been issued);

  2. incurring a minimum of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures within 24 months following the execution date of the Option Agreement;

  3. completing an equity financing on a private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of at least $4 million (the “Private Placement”);

  4. following the completion of the Private Placement, issuing to Altius 7,000,000 Common Shares or such lesser number of Common Shares such that after such issuance, Altius shall not own more than 19.9% of the Common Shares outstanding following the issuance of such Common Shares to Altius, on a partially diluted basis;

  5. providing Altius with a nomination right to elect one nominee to the board of directors of Churchill until such time that Altius beneficially owns less than 9.9% of the Common Shares; and

  6. providing Altius with a pre-emptive right to participate in future equity financings of Churchill to maintain its share ownership percentage interest in Churchill to a maximum of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares until such time that Altius beneficially owns less than 9.9% of the Common Shares.

Following the date that the option is deemed to have been exercised in accordance with its terms, Churchill will issue and grant to Altius a 1.6% gross sales royalty on any minerals produced from the claims comprising the Florence Lake Property.

