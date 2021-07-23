checkAd

VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 23:25  |   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) to Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Veoneer will receive only $31.25 in cash for each share of Veoneer that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vne/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Veoneer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) to Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). Under the terms of the proposed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated
SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Cvent, a Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, to Become Publicly Traded After Combining ...
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter ...
U.S. Century Bank Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Class a Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Coinbase Global Inc. ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste