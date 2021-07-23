checkAd

Afya Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on July 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 23:45  |  41   |   |   

NOVA LIMA, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or “Afya” (Nasdaq: AFYA) announced today that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated June 28, 2021 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today: (1) the approval and ratification of Afya’s financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; and (2) the approval of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association available at Afya’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br, subject to and with effect from Closing (as that term is defined in the share purchase agreement dated on or about June 7, 2021 between Crescera Educacional II Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia and Erste WV Gtersloh Gmbh).

About Afya Limited

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact:

Investor Contact: ir@afya.com.br
IR Website: ir.afya.com.br





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Afya Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on July 23, 2021 NOVA LIMA, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Afya Limited, or “Afya” (Nasdaq: AFYA) announced today that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated June 28, 2021 were duly passed at its Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Alginor ASA
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
FLOW TRADERS Q221 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST ...
Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Second quarter 2021 - Record results and continued positive market sentiment
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Belong Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board