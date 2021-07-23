Clever Leaves to Take Advantage of the Approval to Export Medical Cannabis Flower from Colombia

Export of dry cannabis flower from Colombia has been authorized by a new decree that was signed on July 23 rd , 2021, at Clever Leaves’ cultivation facility by President Ivan Duque and his ministers.





NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, hosted Colombian President Duque at its cultivation facility in Colombia for the signing of a new decree that allows Colombian licensed cannabis companies such as Clever Leaves to participate in the commercial production and export of medical cannabis flower. With flower representing an estimated 50% of the global medical cannabis markets, this decree doubles the total addressable market for Colombian cannabis producers.

Clever Leaves is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity to export dried cannabis flower, leveraging its 1.8 million sq. ft. CUMCS GACP certified cultivation facility, its EUGMP Part II certification covering the production of dry flower, and its 30-plus cannabinoid genetics registered in the country. Colombia’s environmental conditions, coupled with Clever Leaves’ experience in sustainable cannabis growing, will allow the company to bring to market unique products with pharmaceutical quality. Colombian flower complements Clever Leaves’ already strong Portuguese flower production, allowing the company to present a comprehensive portfolio, covering different strains and growing conditions, that will suit ever-evolving patient needs.