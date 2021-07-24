checkAd

Gores Holdings V Announces Planned Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Ardagh Metal Packaging

Business Wire (engl.)
24.07.2021   

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW) announced today that, as contemplated by its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMPSA”) and the contemplated listing of AMPSA’s shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in connection with and subject to the closing of the Business Combination, it intends to voluntarily remove the listing of its shares of common stock, warrants and units from The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). As previously announced, the Company expects AMPSA’s shares and warrants to commence trading on the NYSE the day after the closing of the Business Combination under the symbols "AMBP" and "AMBPW," respectively. GRSV's Class A common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.

The decision to list AMPSA’s shares and warrants on the NYSE was made as part of the Business Combination. At the closing of the Business Combination, GRSV will delist its units, shares of common stock and warrants from Nasdaq. The NYSE listing and Nasdaq delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all NYSE listing requirements.

Additional Information about the Transactions and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, (i) AMPSA filed the Registration Statement which the SEC has declared effective and (ii) the Company filed the definitive proxy statement and mailed the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed Business Combination and other matters to be voted upon at a meeting of the Company’s stockholders to be held to approve the proposed Business Combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and other matters. Before making any voting or other investment decision, investors and security holders of the Company are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the Company, AMPSA and the proposed Business Combination.

Disclaimer

