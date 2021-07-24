Gores Holdings V Announces Planned Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Ardagh Metal Packaging

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (“Gores Holdings V” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW) announced today that, as contemplated by its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMPSA”) and the contemplated listing of AMPSA’s shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in connection with and subject to the closing of the Business Combination, it intends to voluntarily remove the listing of its shares of common stock, warrants and units from The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). As previously announced, the Company expects AMPSA’s shares and warrants to commence trading on the NYSE the day after the closing of the Business Combination under the symbols "AMBP" and "AMBPW," respectively. GRSV's Class A common stock, warrants and units will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.

The decision to list AMPSA’s shares and warrants on the NYSE was made as part of the Business Combination. At the closing of the Business Combination, GRSV will delist its units, shares of common stock and warrants from Nasdaq. The NYSE listing and Nasdaq delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all NYSE listing requirements.

