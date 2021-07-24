checkAd

Titanium Corporation Announces it Has Been Granted an Extension to Hold Its Annual and Special Meeting

24.07.2021, 00:02  |   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces it has been granted an extension by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta pursuant to Section 133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before December 30, 2021. The previously announced discussions between key shareholders of Titanium and the Board of Directors of the Company have not yet concluded. These discussions are focused on raising financing for the Company and the Board of Directors is evaluating financing options. Depending on the outcome of these discussions and the evaluation, certain directors of Titanium may remove their names for re-election and the Board of Directors may choose to nominate alternative directors for election. While the Board of Directors will endeavor to hold the shareholder meeting as soon as possible, and well in advance of the December 31 deadline, these discussions and the evaluation are ongoing and will take more time.

The extension should provide Titanium with the time needed to conclude discussions with these key shareholders and complete its evaluation of potential financing alternatives before preparing the required updated information circular, distributing the related proxies and communicating these developments to shareholders. The Company will issue a news release when a date for the new annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium has been set.

Titanium does not intend to disclose developments with respect to any ongoing discussions unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise deems disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required by law.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium's CVW technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

Seite 1 von 3



