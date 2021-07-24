checkAd

TAAT Named “Best New Product” at its First B2B Convention After Launching

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.07.2021, 00:44  |  35   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is now exhibiting at trade shows in the United States for the first time since TAAT launched at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020. This week the Company operated a booth (pictured below) at The HQ Event, a business-to-business (“B2B”) trade show for specialty lifestyle vendors (including purveyors of vaping and combustible smoking products) held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in its Julius Ballroom space. Buyer attendees of The HQ Event were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite products at the event in various categories. The Company is pleased to announce that in addition to TAAT placing second for the Best in Show category, TAAT also won first place for Best New Product at The HQ Event. Furthermore, TAAT was able to produce original promotional footage in areas of the Caesars Palace resort such as its Garden of the Gods pool complex. At the event, the Company formed dialogues with several buyers for wholesalers and retailers across the United States, which will be diligently pursued as TAAT seeks to scale its current presence in the tobacco industry.

In its booth at The HQ Event this week in Las Vegas, the Company showcased its lineup of TAAT products in Original, Smooth, and Menthol to buyer attendees of the show. Votes from buyers resulted in TAAT winning first place for new products at the event, and second place for all products.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357f5cf9-e637-4da0 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.


As part of its presence at The HQ Event at Caesars Palace, the Company had the opportunity to capture unique promotional footage in settings such as the Garden of the Gods pool complex
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0440654-d7e3-4a1d ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Next week, the Company will also be an exhibitor at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas, which is a considerably larger show than The HQ Event. CHAMPS will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 27 through July 30, 2021, and has already sold out of exhibition spaces. Currently in its 22nd year, the focus of CHAMPS is on innovative smokable products with a strict focus on B2B attendees. In addition to Las Vegas, CHAMPS is also holding trade shows this year in Atlantic City, NJ and Denver, CO.

