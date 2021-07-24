Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its second quarter 2021 financial results in a conference …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its second quarter 2021 financial results in a conference …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its second quarter 2021 financial results in a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central (11:00 AM Eastern). A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.