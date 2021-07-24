Nexus REIT Announces Q2 2021 Results Date and July and August 2021 Distributions

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday August 12, 2021 to review the financial results and operations.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening of the TSX on Thursday August 12, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until September 12, 2021. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 7494.

July and August 2021 Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable August 13, 2021 to unitholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties comprising approximately 6.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 33,788,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 16,442,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.