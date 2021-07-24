WHAT JUST HAPPENED : On July 22, 2021, before markets opened, Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators were considering “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for Didi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month[.]” Regulators are weighing a variety of potential punishments, including, “a fine, suspension of certain operations or [. . .] a forced delisting or withdrawal of Didi’s U.S. shares[.]”

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering (“IPO”) even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi’s IPO, China banned DiDi’s app from the country’s app stores causing its share price to decline.

On this news, DiDi’s shares fell another $1.30/share, or over 11%, to close at $10.20 on July 22, 2021.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese regulators are likely to impose harsher sanctions than it did on Alibaba Group, which was fined a record $2.8 billion. The Rosen Law Firm recovered a record $250 million for Alibaba investors in that securities class action also arising from its IPO.

This news provides additional evidence in support of the securities claims the Rosen Law Firm is pressing on behalf of DiDi investors.

