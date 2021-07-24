checkAd

ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, announces that through a series of transactions ending July 22, 2021 (“Acquisitions”), ThreeD and its Joint Actor acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 272,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (the “Company” or “Bluesky”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 0.70% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the Acquisitions, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and the Joint Actor increased by 2.2% from its last early warning report filed in connection with the acquisition of Bluesky shares, from which ThreeD, with the Joint Actor, reported a 27.8% ownership on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Acquisitions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 6,950,500 common shares, 4,900,000 warrants, and 500,000 options of Bluesky, representing approximately 19.0% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 29.4% assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options).

Immediately following the Acquisitions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 7,222,500 common shares, 4,900,000 warrants, and 500,000 options of Bluesky, representing approximately 19.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 30.0% assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 3,931,000 common shares and 2,700,000 warrants of the Company representing approximately 10.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, (or approximately 16.8% assuming exercise of the warrants), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 3,291,500 common shares, 2,200,000 warrants, and 500,000 options of the Company representing approximately 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 15.2% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

The Subject Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Canadian Stock Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that ThreeD is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.





