Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents New Saturn-1 Pivotal Trial Data and Titan Real-World Prevalence Study Results at ASCRS 2021

Titan study reveals the high real-world prevalence of Demodex blepharitis, with collarettes present in 58% of U.S. patients visiting an eye doctor

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced new data from its Saturn-1 Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial and the Titan real-world collarette prevalence study at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting. The new Saturn-1 data reinforce the strong potential clinical utility of TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, with a broad range of patients showing a substantial response. The Titan study revealed the high prevalence of Demodex blepharitis in all-comer eye care patients in the U.S. across diverse populations and geographies, including significant overlap with some of the most commonly seen patients, such as those taking prescription dry eye treatments.

“We are very encouraged by the additional Saturn-1 data points, demonstrating that nearly all patients experienced a substantial response, and the clinical value that TP-03 may have for both patients and eye care professionals who have long struggled to manage Demodex blepharitis – a disease with no existing approved therapies,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus. “We have received a lot of enthusiasm and positive feedback on this new data from clinicians at the ASCRS meeting. The compelling results of the Saturn-1 trial mark an important step in our clinical program for TP-03 and bring us one step closer to the development of a much-needed therapy for patients suffering from this disease. Our second pivotal trial, Saturn-2 is currently enrolling. If the topline results expected in Q1 2022 are positive, we expect to submit a New Drug Application next year for TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.”