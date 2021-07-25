Rapid reduction and sustained normalization of heparan sulfate in CSF demonstrated robust and durable CNS activity with intravenous administration, and enhanced peripheral activity with reductions in urine and serum heparan sulfate after switching from standard-of-care idursulfase





Global Impression of Change scales data suggested clinical improvement in overall MPS II symptoms, cognitive abilities, behavior, and physical abilities





Exploratory biomarker data demonstrated reductions in CSF lysosomal lipid biomarkers that are consistent with improved lysosomal function; and high variability in exploratory biomarker Nf-L was observed pre- and post-treatment





Safety profile with up to 43 weeks of dosing was consistent with standard of care enzyme replacement therapy with infusion-related reactions being the most frequently observed adverse events





Based on these data, Denali is accelerating efforts to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in 1H 2022





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced additional positive interim data from a Phase 1/2 study evaluating ETV:IDS (DNL310), an investigational brain-penetrant enzyme replacement therapy intended to treat both central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral manifestations of Hunter syndrome (MPS II). The interim results being presented today at MPS 2021, the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases, include safety data up to Weeks 43 and 25 from Cohorts A and B, respectively, 6-month biomarker data from Cohort A and up to 3-month biomarker data from Cohort B. Denali Management will host a webinar today for analysts and investors beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“The longer-term safety data and 6-month biomarker data on DNL310 from Cohort A continue to demonstrate durability of effect with CNS impact, improved peripheral activity after switching from standard of care, and a safety profile consistent with standard of care enzyme replacement therapy,” said Carole Ho, M.D., Denali’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are also encouraged by initial indications of improved clinical symptoms and function reported by investigators and parents in all five patients enrolled in Cohort A. In addition, this is the first time we are sharing data from Cohort B, which is designed to inform dose selection, and exploratory biomarker data demonstrate activity of DNL310 across all dose regimens. Based on these data, we are accelerating our efforts to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study of DNL310 in the first half of 2022 and to begin enrolling Cohort C in the Phase 1/2 study to further investigate clinical endpoints.”