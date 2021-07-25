checkAd

Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to Form 10 Filing and MyFlix Launch

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc., (OTC PINK:HHSE) has filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State to conduct business in Oklahoma as part of the company's current activities with the newly announced $20-million dollar action-adventure feature, "Meltdown" and other corporate endeavors. As part of this activity, Hannover House has obtained an option to purchase twelve acres of land in Cherokee County, Oklahoma which the company intends to use as the site of a 15,000 square foot production stage to house the necessary Nuclear Plant sets for "Meltdown." The company hopes to close the transaction for the acquisition of for the land within the next 45-days so that construction on the stage and film sets can commence in October.

Foto: Accesswire

The State of Oklahoma has been supporting motion picture and television production through a series of incentives and rebates that make it one of the best locales for filming in the U.S.A. With the maturation of the entertainment market moving towards "event" level films - as well as Hannover's own desire to create locomotive titles for the company's upcoming MyFlix streaming portal - a presence in Oklahoma should prove to be financially beneficial to the company, explained C.E.O. Eric Parkinson.

Following approval of the Flood Plain Permit and other documentation required by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Cherokee County planning department, Hannover House plans to tender an offer for the land and to make the appropriate material disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets. To qualify for the maximum level of incentive support from Oklahoma, it may be necessary to purchase the land and pursue the "Meltdown" production through an Oklahoma-domiciled, special-purpose entity instead of directly under Hannover House, Inc. as a foreign corporation doing business in Oklahoma.

Due to the material nature of this transaction, specific details including the plot location, the architectural plans, the special purpose entity and the financing structure will be added this week into the Hannover House Form 10-12(g) Registration Filing. Although the acquisition of the land and the construction of a film stage will not qualify for State of Oklahoma incentives, the use of the facility for "Meltdown" and other features will be allowed. Hannover House has prepared the Form 10 registration as a key step towards elevating the company's stature and financing opportunities. The company has been addressing prior obstacles that have delayed or otherwise impeded the filing of the Form 10, including actions to contest or otherwise set-aside foreign defaults that were filed against the company but for which meritorious defenses exist. Other issues have been addressed, including the engagement of outside advisors to the Board of Directors and updated accounting reporting periods for the PCAOB auditors. Hannover's current actions with MyFlix, "Meltdown" and other ongoing activities evidences the company's confidence that the publication of the Form 10 registration is imminent.

