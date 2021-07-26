checkAd

IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES

IGEA Pharma N.V.
IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES

26-Jul-2021
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 26 July 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the all equity offer (the "Offer") to Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd is now unconditional as to acceptances.

Following the Offer on the 30.06.2021, after a period of 21 days Igea has recorded that more than the 75% of the share capital and voting rights has accepted the offer. In particular, on the First Closing Date, an acceptance level of 99,4% has been reached.

The Offer to Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholders will remain open for acceptance until 5.00pm UK time on 4 August and will close for acceptance at that time. Igea will proceed in the next weeks with the formalities to execute the contribution in kind. The Offer will be considered wholly unconditional upon admission of the New IGEA Pharma Shares to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange, which is expected to happen by mid-August 2021.

Once the offer is wholly unconditional Igea intends to exercise its rights pursuant to sections 974 to 991 of the UK Companies Act 2006 to acquire compulsorily any shares not assented to the Offer.

With this operation ongoing, any agreement or negotiation regarding the formerly announced intentions to combine the businesses with Meditalia (November 2019) and Medical Jet (February 2020) has been jointly terminated.

.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

Wertpapier


