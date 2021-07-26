checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 06:31  |  58   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance
Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada

26-Jul-2021 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
 

Lainate, Italy and Mumbai, India, July 26, 2021: Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, 'Sun Pharma' and includes its subsidiaries and/or associate companies), today announced the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in the United States and Canada. Winlevi(R) has been approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as a novel drug with a unique mechanism of action for the topical treatment of acne in patients 12 years and older.1,2

Under the terms of the above referred agreements, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive right to commercialize Winlevi(R) in the United States and Canada, and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US$ 45 million, potential commercial milestones totalling up to US$ 190 million and customary double digit royalties. The agreements will close upon the expiration of the HSR waiting period.  

Winlevi(R) is expected to be available in the U.S. in Q4 calendar 2021.

Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA, commented: 'We are very pleased to partner with Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong established U.S. dermatology presence and will make Winlevi(R) widely available to dermatology health care providers and their patients. Following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline.'

Seite 1 von 5
Cassiopea Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cassiopea S.p.A. / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada 26-Jul-2021 / 06:31 CET/CEST Release of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und ...
x+bricks secures EUR 1 billion of grocery-anchored real estate portfolio: Conditional purchase agreement to acquire substantial parts of the repositioned real estate assets ...
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Halbjahresergebnis der Energiedienst Holding AG: Gutes Halbjahr mit besserem operativem Ergebnis ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:31 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für Winlevi(R) (Clascoterone Crème 1%) in den USA und Kanada an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:31 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für Winlevi(R) (Clascoterone Crème 1%) in den USA und Kanada an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs