Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in US and Canada

Lainate, Italy and Mumbai, India, July 26, 2021: Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, 'Sun Pharma' and includes its subsidiaries and/or associate companies), today announced the signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) (clascoterone cream 1%) in the United States and Canada. Winlevi(R) has been approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as a novel drug with a unique mechanism of action for the topical treatment of acne in patients 12 years and older.1,2



Under the terms of the above referred agreements, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive right to commercialize Winlevi(R) in the United States and Canada, and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US$ 45 million, potential commercial milestones totalling up to US$ 190 million and customary double digit royalties. The agreements will close upon the expiration of the HSR waiting period.



Winlevi(R) is expected to be available in the U.S. in Q4 calendar 2021.



Diana Harbort, CEO of Cassiopea SpA, commented: 'We are very pleased to partner with Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong established U.S. dermatology presence and will make Winlevi(R) widely available to dermatology health care providers and their patients. Following this transaction, Cassiopea will be expecting substantial revenue streams for the foreseeable future and will be well funded to continue the development of its innovative dermatology pipeline.'

