Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites

As part of the Meyer Burger's transformation into a manufacturer of high-performance solar modules, demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is
decreasing as expected. Meyer Burger's board of directors has therefore decided to concentrate these activities at the Shanghai and Singapore locations going forward. The product
portfolio of high-precision measurement technology products of Meyer Burger's subsidiary Pasan will continue to be marketed to customers worldwide. In Shanghai, Meyer Burger Trading Co.
will become the competence center for Pasan sales and services in the Asian market. In Singapore, services for existing Asian customers of Meyer Burger will continue to be provided.
|
