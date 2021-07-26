Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger cuts around 70 jobs in Asia.Says demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is decreasing as the company transforms into a solar module manufacturerClosing service sites in Taiwan, Korea …
- (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger cuts around 70 jobs in Asia.
- Says demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is decreasing as the company transforms into a solar module manufacturer
- Closing service sites in Taiwan, Korea and Malaysia and downsizing Shanghai
- Meyer Burger expects restructuring costs of around CHF 3.5 million and impairment charges of approximately CHF 1.1 million.
