checkAd

Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 06:33  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger cuts around 70 jobs in Asia.Says demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is decreasing as the company transforms into a solar module manufacturerClosing service sites in Taiwan, Korea …

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger cuts around 70 jobs in Asia.
  • Says demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is decreasing as the company transforms into a solar module manufacturer
  • Closing service sites in Taiwan, Korea and Malaysia and downsizing Shanghai
  • Meyer Burger expects restructuring costs of around CHF 3.5 million and impairment charges of approximately CHF 1.1 million.
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger cuts around 70 jobs in Asia.Says demand for the service business for existing customers of production equipment is decreasing as the company transforms into a solar module manufacturerClosing service sites in Taiwan, Korea …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips Q2 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,200 Million
Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
BAWAG Group Half Year EPS EUR 2.17 vs. Estimate EUR 2.06
BAWAG to Pay EUR 420 Million in Dividends; Raises Full-Year Targets
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces unilateral termination of the collaboration
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:45 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV einseitige Beendigung der Kooperation angekündigt hat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:31 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und Singapur
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and IEC 61730
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Analyse: Update | Was ist da los bei Meyer Burger?
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen