checkAd

EQS-News Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.07.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021

26.07.2021 / 07:00

Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call:

Tuesday, 10th of August 2021
From 14.30 CEST

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, and Yves Gerster, CFO of Dufry Group. 
The presentation will be held in English.

Time/Agenda (CEST)
-    2:30 PM Investor & Analyst Presentation followed by Q&A

Presentation and Conference Call:

Webcast
Dufry will publish its 2021 Half-Year Results on 10th of August 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

The access to the webcast platform will be available through the link here or on our website.
A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until 10th of September 2021.


Pre-registration
Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.


Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 64 countries in all six continents.

248c57cc-d33d-4ca8-932e-0db0db710908

Social Responsibility
Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1221479

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1221479  26.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221479&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDufry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021 EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021 26.07.2021 / 07:00 Dufry is pleased to invite you to our Half-Year Results 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA and Sun Pharma Announce Signing of License and Supply Agreements for Winlevi(R) ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger concentrates its service activities in Asia at the Shanghai and Singapore sites
EQS-Adhoc: Cassiopea SpA und Sun Pharma kündigen Unterzeichnung von Lizenz- und Lieferverträgen für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger is considering legal options to enforce its rights after Oxford PV announces ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger konzentriert seine Service-Aktivitäten in Asien an den Standorten Shanghai und ...
x+bricks secures EUR 1 billion of grocery-anchored real estate portfolio: Conditional purchase agreement to acquire substantial parts of the repositioned real estate assets ...
x+bricks sichert sich ein lebensmittelgeankertes Immobilienportfolio im Wert von einer Mrd. Euro: Bedingter Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb wesentlicher Teile des repositionierten Immobilienbestands von ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger prüft juristische Optionen zur Durchsetzung ihrer Rechte, nachdem Oxford PV ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement