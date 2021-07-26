Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement

Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with two U.S. institutional investors to purchase in a private placement an aggregate of 71,428,572 shares of Relief common stock at a purchase price of CHF 0.21 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be approximately CHF 15 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and offering expenses payable by Relief. The private placement offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Relief plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement to acquire additional assets to expand and diversify its drug pipeline, meet its obligations to pay potential milestone payments and for general corporate purposes.

Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, said: "This financing provides us with significant additional flexibility to both meet our potential future milestone payments for Acer Therapeutics Inc., APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, while also expanding our ability to grow our pipeline. Chief among our priorities is moving ahead with our plan to further the development of RLF-100 worldwide, as vaccine acceptance issues and new COVID-19 variants make the need for an effective therapy as great as ever."

The private placement shares will be trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange and ranking pari passu (carrying the same rights) with Relief's existing shares, and will be delivered from Relief's treasury shares that were issued out of its authorized share capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights.