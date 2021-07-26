Laurence Henuzet has been working in the digital sector since 2010. She started her career as a Google Adwords specialist, and went on to create and develop the Performics trading desk in Belgium, where she was responsible for all programmatic campaigns , tracking, optimisation, technical aspects and team management.

Targetspot, a leading audio AdTech company, announces the appointment of Laurence Henuzet as Operations Director. Henuzet is a recognised expert in the world of digital advertising in Europe, with over 11 years of experience.

In recent years, Henuzet has expanded her portfolio of active clients in various sectors such as FMCG, automotive, finance, gambling, beauty and pharmaceuticals. “Over the years, she has acquired cutting-edge technical skills, making her one of the leading experts in the field of programmatic purchasing, traffic and tracking solutions,” says Mario Cabañas, General Manager of Targetspot. “We are proud to have her on board to accelerate the development of our proprietary technologies.”

The rise of programmatic audio

Once considered a peripheral extra in the digital media campaign ecosystem, digital programmatic audio has been gaining traction since mid-2020, attracting new brands and capitalising on the meteoric growth of digital audio in recent years (podcasts, audiobooks, Internet radio, music and playlists). Advertisers are finding a historic opportunity here to gain granularity in reaching their core target audience, in a way that no other medium could reach before.

Advertisers have long been reluctant to invest in programmatic audio due to the lack of options. This is an area where Targetspot's ambitions are clearly defined, as Henuzet confirms: “We are a pioneer and we want to drive programmatic audio forward by creating a collaborative, agile campaign process that involves all stakeholders (for example: a meta-SSP). We have the tools to identify the moments that matter through audio signals. Ultimately, we can enrich our programmatic offering not only in audio, but also in video games.”

Publishers can now sell their audio inventory via private marketplaces, guaranteed programmatic deals or the open market, in addition to direct deals. “The DSPs are connected to the major audio SSPs and new features are planned in the programmatic roadmap for each stakeholder,” enthuses Targetspot's new Operations Director.

