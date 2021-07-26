checkAd

Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth; net income amounts to EUR 153 million and Adjusted EBITA margin improves 280 basis points to 12.6%; company announces EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program

July 26, 2021

Second-quarter highlights

  • Group sales increased to EUR 4.2 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth
  • Comparable order intake decreased 15%, with strong double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and a decline in the Connected Care businesses on the back of COVID-19-related 167% growth in Q2 2020
  • Income from continuing operations decreased to EUR 65 million due to a EUR 250 million provision related to field actions to address a component quality issue. Income from continuing operations was EUR 195 million in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to EUR 532 million, or 12.6% of sales, compared to EUR 390 million, or 9.8% of sales, in Q2 2020
  • Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 332 million, compared to EUR 446 million in Q2 2020
  • Free cash flow was EUR 167 million, compared to EUR 212 million in Q2 2020

Frans van Houten, CEO:

“We have mobilized the necessary resources across the company to address the component quality issue in certain of our sleep and respiratory care products. We fully understand the impact that this is having on patients, as their well-being is at the heart of everything we do at Philips. We are in discussions with the relevant regulatory authorities to obtain authorization to start deploying the repair kits and replacement devices that we are producing.

I am pleased with the good performance momentum in all our businesses except the Sleep & Respiratory Care business, as we delivered a strong 9% comparable sales growth and 280 basis points profitability improvement for the Group in the quarter. I am particularly encouraged by the 29% order intake growth in our Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, as well as the strong growth of our Personal Health businesses.

In the quarter, we introduced exciting innovations, such as the new Spectral CT 7500 to help improve disease characterization and reduce rescans and follow-ups. The integration of BioTelemetry and Capsule Technologies is proceeding well, and our customers appreciate the expanded portfolio of end-to-end patient care management solutions from the hospital to the home. We entered 12 new long-term strategic partnerships, building on the strength of our portfolio and demonstrating the trust hospital leaders have in our ability to enhance health outcomes and lower the cost of care, while improving patient and staff experience.

