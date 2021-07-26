Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment

Q2 Operational Highlights

Commercial performance remains positive amid an active competitive environment, and lower impact of Covid-19 measures in comparison to last year.

Cable customer base increased by 17k during Q2 to 366k customers (+27% yoy). As a consequence the number of convergent mobile postpaid customers increased as well.

17k new mobile postpaid additions bringing total subscribers to 2.7m (+3.4% yoy) demonstrating the success of the Go portfolio.

B2C convergent ARPO decreased by 2.7% yoy to €73.6, as a result of the discounts provided on mobile tariff plans in convergence.

Mobile only postpaid ARPO declined slightly by 0.6% yoy to €19.6, mainly explained by the decrease in domestic out of bundle traffic.