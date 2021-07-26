Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
- Mobile postpaid customer base +3.4% yoy / Cable customer base +27.0% yoy
- Q2 Revenues +7.5% yoy / Q2 Retail service revenues +4.9% yoy
- Q2 EBITDAaL +5.9% yoy (H1’21: +8.8%)
|Q2 Operational Highlights
|
|Orange Belgium: key operating figures
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2021
|change
|Mobile postpaid customer base (in ‘000)
|2,594
|2,681
|3.4%
|Net adds (in ‘000)
|7
|17
|151.9%
|Mobile only postpaid ARPO (€ per month)
|19.7
|19.6
|-0.6%
|Cable customer base (in ‘000)
|288
|366
|27.0%
|Net adds (in ‘000)
|8
|17
|101.6%
|B2C convergent ARPO (€ per month)
|75.6
|73.6
|-2.7%
