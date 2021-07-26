checkAd

Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of isavuconazole in Japan based on positive phase 3 study results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, July 26, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that its partner Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (Asahi Kasei Pharma) is planning to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for the marketing authorization of the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) in Japan, based on the positive results of the recently completed phase 3 study in deep-seated mycoses. Asahi Kasei Pharma plans to publish topline results of the study at a later point in time.

The phase 3, multi-center, open-label study enrolled 103 patients and was assessing the safety and efficacy of intravenously or orally administered isavuconazole for the treatment of adult Japanese patients suffering from deep-seated mycoses, including invasive aspergillosis, chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA), mucormycosis and cryptococcosis.1 The primary endpoint of the study was safety, i.e. the proportion of patients who developed adverse events upon treatment and the study included voriconazole as an active comparator for patients with aspergillosis. Patient recruitment was completed in January 2021.2

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We congratulate our partner Asahi Kasei Pharma on the successful completion of the phase 3 study in Japan. This is another confirmation of the utility of isavuconazole in the treatment of severe fungal infections. We are now looking forward to the filing of the marketing authorization application later this year with the goal to make isavuconazole available for patients in Japan, which is one of the commercially most important new market opportunities.”

The partnership between Basilea and Asahi Kasei Pharma was established in September 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma was granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize isavuconazole in Japan. Basilea received an upfront payment of CHF 7 million and will be eligible to receive up to approximately CHF 60 million of additional payments, upon achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones. Basilea will also receive double-digit tiered royalties on product sales in Japan.

Cresemba has been approved in almost 60 countries to date and is currently marketed in 53 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and several additional countries inside and outside of Europe. For the 12 months to the end of March 2021, total "in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 266 million, an 18 percent growth year-on-year.3

