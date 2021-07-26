checkAd

BAWAG to Pay EUR 420 Million in Dividends; Raises Full-Year Targets

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – BAWAG to propose EUR 420 million for distribution as dividends to the Annual General Meeting on August 27 after first-half results beat consensus estimates.Upgraded full year 2021 targets to RoTCE of ~15% from 13% and CIR ~40% from less …

  • (PLX AI) – BAWAG to propose EUR 420 million for distribution as dividends to the Annual General Meeting on August 27 after first-half results beat consensus estimates.
  • Upgraded full year 2021 targets to RoTCE of ~15% from 13% and CIR ~40% from less than 41%
  • Decided not to release any credit reserves
  • Sees core revenues growing approximately 2% and operating expenses below EUR 485 million for the year
  • New Targets and a 4-year Plan through 2025 will be presented at our Investor Day on 20 September 2021
