Lumibird Completes Purchase of Areva's 37% Stake in Cilas

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, has finalised the acquisition of Areva's 37% stake in CILAS after obtaining the necessary administrative authorisations.

This acquisition will strengthen LUMIBIRD's key position in Europe in the defence and civil markets.

Next date: 2021 first-half revenues on July 26, 2021 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

Secretary General – CFO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

